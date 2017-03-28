From the Publisher’s Desk: How you can support local news — and music students — at the same time

Exactly one month ago, I wrote about the ongoing challenges of local journalism, including how easy it is for individuals and businesses to support us through a regular subscription or one-time donation of any amount. I also pledged to donate 10 percent of all subscriptions through April 30 to help students at our two local high schools — Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds-Woodway — who have been selected to perform in this May’s prestigious Essentially Ellington Jazz Festival in New York City.

I am pleased to report that as of today, that donation amount totals $217, and I am hoping that we can double it — or more — in the next month.

It costs money for these high school students to travel to New York, and not all of them have the means to afford it.

And as aside: I’ve talked before about the challenges facing the news business and I will continue to do that. If you have not yet subscribed — whether it’s a one-time donation or regular contribution, please consider doing so today. We are supported by both advertising and voluntary subscriptions, and your financial support also allows us to contribute to worthwhile causes — like helping students get to Essentially Ellington.

Teresa Wippel, Publisher