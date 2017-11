Sno-Isle Libraries is holding a survey through Friday, Nov. 17 to give customers an opportunity to provide feedback on library services.

The survey asks about which services are effective and which services need more improvement. It is expected to take approximately 3-5 minutes to complete.

If you want to participate, complete the survey at this link: https://goo.gl/forms/FK9kSxWvbUCGGusF2. It will be open through Nov. 17.