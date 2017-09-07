Free Western Swing Dance instruction on Sunday, Sept. 10

Free Western Swing Dance instruction continues in Lynnwood on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Northwest Western Swing Music Society, which meets at the Lynnwood Eagles (19223 Highway 99) on the second Sunday of every month, will offer free Western Swing dance instruction in the 45 minutes prior to each month’s showcase band.

Come for the dance instruction at 12:15 p.m. and stay for the live music from 1-5 p.m. It’s fun and it’s free.

If you find you like and want to support this kind of music, join the society: http://www.nwwsms.com.