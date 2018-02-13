Free tax preparation assistance now on Wednesdays at the MLT Library

A free income tax preparation program, AARP Tax-Aide program, is now being offered at the Mountlake Terrace Library on Wednesdays until April 11.

Tax aides will help residents file their federal tax returns. It’s a free service, but you must make an appointment first. Appointments must be made in person at the Mountlake Terrace Library’s information desk.

To help your tax return preparation go smoothly, bring all of the required information to your appointment.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W. Available appointment times vary depending on the day, but tend to be between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.