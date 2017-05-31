Free swim Friday afternoon during Lifeguard Expo at MLT Rec Pavilion

The City of Mountlake Terrace is offering customers a free swim while lifeguards practice their skills during the Lifeguard Expo Friday, June 2 from 4:45-6 p.m. at the Recreation Pavilion 5303 228th St. S.W. The first 120 in line will swim for free.

This is part of the Pavilion lifeguards’ monthly training and helps make it more realistic in recognizing and responding to in water emergencies.

For more information, contact the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173. For a complete listing of swim schedules and times, visit the city’s website at http://www.cityofmlt.com/531.