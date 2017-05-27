Free sport physical clinic for Edmonds School District students June 1

Edmonds Family Medicine again this year is offering free sport physicals for any middle or high school students who need one in order to participate in athletics for the upcoming school year.

The Free Sport Physical Clinic is being offered at Edmonds-Woodway High School on Thursday, June 1 from 2:30-5 p.m.

Email lewisD@edmonds.wednet.edu to schedule an appointment. Parents must fill out and return this consent form for students to participate.

EWHS is located at 7600 212th St. S.W. The clinic will be in the F200 flex area.

The physicals are free but there is a suggested $20 donation for the E-W Sports Medicine Program. Cash or checks made payable to the Edmonds School District.