Free micro soccer clinic for kids on Sunday, May 7

Kids from preschoolers to 2nd graders are invited to a free micro soccer clinic by the Terrace Brier Soccer Club on Sunday, May 7.

Attendees should dress appropriately for the weather and bring soccer or gym shoes, a water bottle, shorts and shin guards.

During the event, kids will practice basic skills and learn the rules of soccer.

The hour-long event on Sunday, May 7 begins at 2 p.m. RSVP online at this link.

Potential parent volunteers can contact TBSCRegistrar@hotmail.com with any questions.