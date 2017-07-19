Free electronics recycling event at Bethesda Lutheran Church July 22



Bethesda Lutheran Church will be holding an electronics recycling event this Saturday, July 22 to benefit local charities.

All recycle-able items can be dropped off at the event, including electronics and bicycles, whether they work or not. To see a list of recycle-able items, click here. All recycling services are free during the event.

Proceeds will benefit Seattle Children’s Hospital and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, among other local charities.

Bethesda Lutheran Church is located at 23406 56th Ave. W. The event on Saturday will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.