Free comic and story writing workshop for tweens and teens at Brier Library Saturday

Tweens and teens interested in comics and story writing are invited to a free workshop on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 2-4 p.m. at the Brier Library.

Volunteers from SICAGA, Seattle Independent Comic and Game Artists, will be conducting the comic-making workshop; SICAGA members will be leading participants in methods to create characters, write stories and draw comics.

For more information on the free event, click

The Brier Library is located at 23303 Brier Road.