Frankie Gollub painting exhibit coming to MLT Library in June

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission presents the Frankie Gollub painting exhibit for the month of June at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

Frankie Gollub was born in Landstuhl, Germany in 1981. Inspired by Civil War history, he began to draw and paint at the age of 12. Frankie’s appreciation of military service and his own father’s service in the U.S. Army encouraged him to join the Army National Guard in 2000. He served six years with Headquarters Battery, 2/111th Field Artillery at Petersburg, Virginia.

Frankie studied at Richard Bland College where he decided to pursue a career in painting. Several years later, he attended Virginia Commonwealth University’s (VCU) Painting and Printmaking program where several professors emphasized technical craftsmanship.

During his last two years at VCU, a passion for history inspired him to pursue a career in Classical Archaeology. After he received his BFA in Painting and Printmaking, Frankie moved to Seattle, Washington in August 2012. He studied Latin and Greek at the University of Washington. While he loved the Classical Languages and Archaeology, Frankie decided to pursue a career in fine art once again.

Frankie continues to be inspired by art history, notably 15th Century Italian and Netherlandish Art, 17th Century Dutch painting, 19th Century landscape painters such as Constable, J.M.W. Turner, and American painters of the Hudson River School. Living in the Pacific Northwest fosters his love for landscape painting. Frankie is inspired on a daily basis viewing Mt. Rainier, the Cascades, or the sunlight of an early summer evening illuminating the evergreens and Lombardy Poplars. Visit his website at www.frankiegollub.com.

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission oversees the library exhibits as part of its mission to promote cultural events in the community.

The show runs through June 30 at the Mountlake Terrace Library, Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.