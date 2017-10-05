Four-story mixed-use building proposed for old Red Onion Burgers location

A four-story mixed-use building has been proposed for the old Red Onion Burgers property at 23209 56th Avenue West.

NextMLT reports that a pre-application has been submitted for the project. Documents show the building would contain 45 residential units, 3,100 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 41 on-site parking stalls.

No sale of the property has been recorded yet.

Zoning for the property would allow up to four stories.

The property has been vacant since a fire in the building in late 2012.