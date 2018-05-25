Foundation for Edmonds School District celebrates educators and volunteers

1 of 9

The Foundation for Edmonds School District recognized and awarded foundation grants to teachers and schools during its annual award ceremony May 24 on the Terraces at Alderwood Mall.

Also celebrated were the volunteers who have provided outstanding service to both the foundation and its Nourishing Network program during the past year. The event highlighted the continued growth of the foundation and its increased reach in supporting students and educators.

The foundation provided grant funding to support 14 different district programs and initiatives, as well as Creative Classroom and school-wide grants. Twenty-one schools also received grants through their participation in the 2017 Celebrate Schools 5k Run/Walk. In addition, five student clubs received grants in support of their travel to national conferences or competitions.

Grants will go to support a broad range of projects in areas of literacy, math, science and the arts, and many will address equity and access issues for students. A complete list of grants awarded can be found on the Foundation’s website.

An area of significant growth for the foundation is post-secondary scholarship funding. This year, the foundation will award $153,000 in scholarship money to approximately 70 graduating seniors. Several new scholarships were added, including the In-State and the Entry Scholarships, and the foundation partnered with the Edmonds School District’s Athletic Department to manage the fundraising and administrating of its Scholar Athlete scholarship program.

High school robotics clubs from Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, the Meadowdale High Drama Club, plus TSA (Technology Student Association) chapters from both Mountlake Terrace High and Alderwood Middle School all received matching donation grants. Enrichment opportunities will be provided at the highest level through attendance at their national events. To date, over $9,000 in collected and pledged donations will be matched by the Foundation to support these students.

Attendees at the event also learned about the foundation’s new program, Whole Families, Whole Communities, a new partnership program among the district, the Foundation and an organized network of community providers. Whole Families, Whole Communities is a comprehensive program which will provide wrap around services to support families in greatest need, and make it easier for them to access a robust suite of community resources.

Through this initiative, the foundation will provide funding to a pilot after-school study program at College Place Elementary, which will provide family-based tutoring so that parents can learn how to best support their students with school work at home.

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve the Edmonds School District,” said Deborah Anderson, Executive Director. “Our goal is to be their partner in bridging the opportunity gap so all our students, from pre-kindergarten to graduation, can reach their fullest academic potential and be career and college ready upon graduation. That is our purpose.”

For over 34 years, the Foundation has supported students, teachers and schools by putting money they raise where it enhances student learning the most — directly into schools and classrooms. With an all-volunteer board and active community participants, the Foundation continues to successfully provide the Edmonds School District with a dynamic partnership in educating our children.

Donations for the Foundation can be made to the Foundation for Edmonds School District, P. O. Box 390, Lynnwood, WA 98046 or www.foundationesd.org.