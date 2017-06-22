Foundation for Edmonds School District to offer summer meal program

The Foundation for Edmonds School District will offer a free summer meal and activity program at three locations in Edmonds and Lynnwood this season, to help kids who will not have access to their free and reduced lunch programs once school ends on June 27.

All children ages 5-18 are invited to join the Foundation for lunch and some fun supervised activities and games. Advanced signup is not required.

Lunches are free, but a participation waiver must be filled out at drop-off.

For more information about the program, click here.

The lunches and activities will be available Monday through Thursday from June 28 through Aug. 24. Times vary by location as follows:

Martha Lake Baptist Church

17319 Larch Way – Lynnwood 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. (lunch at noon) Community Life Center

19820 Scriber Lake Rd. – Lynnwood 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (lunch at noon) Edgewood Baptist Church

20406 76th Ave. W. – Edmonds 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. (lunch at noon)