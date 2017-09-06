Football player, cheerleader recognized by MTHS Sports Booster Club

1 of 2

Mountlake Terrace High School seniors Caylie Laney and Jeswin John are being honored this month as the featured student athletes of the school’s Sports Booster Club (SBC).

Laney and John are being spotlighted on the September edition of the club’s Athlete Highlights posters now on display in businesses around Mountlake Terrace.

Laney was selected for the honor by MTHS cheer adviser Jessica Ellersick.

“Caylie is in her third year of cheer with me and is always looking to improve,” Ellersick said. “She has been investing time to better her skills outside of practice, and brings back what she learns to better her team too. Even with a full academic plate, after-school clubs and being the responsible oldest sibling of eight, she is always someone I can trust to be on time, dedicated and organized.”

“Caylie is an important part of our team because of her leadership skills and willingness to help her teammates with anything at or outside of practice,” Ellersick continued. “Her team and their needs come first for her.”

John was picked to appear on the Athlete Highlights posters by Terrace football Coach Kelly Dougan.

“Jeswin is the ultimate student athlete,” Dougan said. “Entering his fourth year in our program, he has worked relentlessly and demonstrated unwavering commitment – Jeswin’s dedication and effort is unmatched.”

“From the entire coaching staff: we love that guy,” Dougan emphasized.

The MTHS SBC is beginning its sixth academic year presenting the Athlete Highlights program. To learn more about the club, click www.eteam.com/mthsportsboosterclub.

–By Doug Petrowski