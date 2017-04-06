Food bank Executive Director Anne Peterson plans to stay involved after stepping down

The Concern for Neighbor’s Food Bank is now seeking applicants for a new Executive Director, after current Executive Director Anne Peterson announced she will step down after more than 13 years of service. If you are interested in applying for the new Executive Director position, click here for more information.

MLTnews asked Peterson what she’s up to next:

Anne Peterson: Yes, it is hard to believe I have been at Concern For Neighbors Food Bank for over 13 years. How the time flies when you stay busy.

MLTnews: When did you start as Executive Director?

AP: I started as a volunteer doing whatever needed to get done. In 2008, I was asked to be President which I accepted. I was President for four years and was also doing the Executive Director’s job for about six months when I stepped into the Executive Director’s position, after another person on the board took over as President. I have been in the Executive Director’s position for five years.

MLTnews: What made you want to lead this community resource?

AP: I started at the food bank when my husband and I were no longer doing as much traveling. I had time on my hands and wanted to give back to the community as my life has been good to me. It is a way to help those in need.

MLTnews: What has been your favorite part of leading Concern For Neighbors?

AP: Working with all the volunteers, meeting our clients and meeting other directors through the Snohomish County Food Bank Coalition. Also attending meetings and conferences covering food banking and how to better help feed those in need.

MLTnews: What kind of person will succeed as next Executive Director?

AP: I hope someone who has the compassion as I do and the other volunteers at our food bank. Also that the new director understands the work required to meet all the current government regulations, business practices we adhere to our food bank and working with everyone at our food bank and with our contacts within our service area.

MLTnews: How long have you lived in southern Snohomish County?

AP: My husband and I moved to the Seattle area in October 1985 and moved to Brier in the fall of 1986. We lived in Brier for 30 years and have just moved to south Everett, just over the Mill Creek city limits.

MLTnews: What are you up to next?

AP: I want to stay on as a volunteer to help where I can. Also I am temporarily covering for our warehouse supervisor, who is out on an extended medical leave.

MLTnews: Anything else to add?

AP: I hope that once I have retired as Executive Director that our new Director enjoys working at our food bank as much as I have.