Five Rotary Clubs donate 1,000 pairs of shoes to Clothes For Kids

Representatives from area Rotary Clubs and businesses descended on the Lynnwood Clothes For Kids office Wednesday to deliver shoes and cash collected during a month-long shoe and sock drive campaign for local low-income students. Rotary members from the Mill Creek, Lynnwood, Alderwood Terrace, Edmonds Noon and Edmonds Daybreaker clubs delivered shoes, socks and cash donations to reach their goal of 1,000 pairs of shoes.

“We feel so fortunate to have the Rotary Clubs joining together for this amazing drive,” said Clothes for Kids Executive Director Joy Ingram. “This year we served 2,950 students and hope to serve even more students during the 2018-2019 school year. It is only through the support of our local community that we are able to provide school wardrobes.”

When families in need arrive at Clothes For Kids to receive school wardrobes, each student will receive a shopping list that includes one pair of shoes. In order to provide nearly 3,000 pairs of shoes each year, Clothes For Kids relies on in-kind donations and spends a significant part of its program budget purchasing clearance and sale shoes. Most of the shoes distributed at Clothes For Kids are athletic shoes so that students can participate in physical education and after-school activities.

This is the third year that the Rotaries have partnered with businesses and organizations to collect shoes for Clothes For Kids. This year, the drop-off locations included 1st Security Bank, HomeStreet Bank, Belly & Co, Edmonds First Financial Northwest Bank, Holy Rosary Church of Edmonds, City of Mill Creek , City of Edmonds, All State Insurance, Mill Creek Foot and Ankle, Mill Creek YMCA, City of Lynnwood, Lynnwood Rec Center, Lynnwood Library, Sorenia Skin Wellness, Stieber Orthodontics, John L. Scott, IRG Physical Therapy, Anthony’s Seafood Grill, Payless Shoes, Doug’s Lynnwood Mazda, and Doug’s Northwest Cadillac. Lynnwood-based Crane Aerospace Electronics also helped with the collection effort.

For more information about Clothes For Kids, go to www.clothesforkids.org, email office@clothesforkids.org or call 425-741-6500.