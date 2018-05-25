Five reasons to stage your home before buyers visit

Sellers seem to have mixed reactions when they hear the word “staging.” Some go all-in, while others are somewhat resistant to the idea. The more reluctant homeowners ask questions like: Why would anyone bother staging a home before selling it? It sounds like a lot of extra work for me. What do I get out of it?

There’s a simple answer to these questions. By staging your home effectively, you have a better chance of selling it quickly and for the highest possible price. This alone should be enough to motivate even the most reluctant seller.

But those aren’t the only reasons to stage your home before inviting buyers for a visit. Here’s a more complete list of benefits…

1. Staging forces you to de-clutter and organize the home.

Clearing away shelves, cabinets and closets is a big part of the home staging process. It also helps with the moving process, because you’ll have to pack things away at some point anyway. So when you stage your home, you will also be giving yourself a good head start on the packing and moving process (in addition to making it seem more spacious).

2. Staging requires you to think like a home buyer, and that’s a good thing.

When you set out to stage your home for the market, you’ll be viewing the property as if you were a buyer and not the actual owner. You’ll be thinking about the home more objectively, with less personal attachment. Adopting this kind of mindset early on will help you in many ways, from marketing to negotiating.

3. Staging increases the likelihood of a quick sale.

When listing your home for sale, you’ll want to do everything in your power to increase the chance of a quick sale. Because let’s face it, having your home on the market isn’t very much fun. It can be invasive and inconvenient. Anyone who has sold a home in the past can attest to this fact. So the less time your house is on the market, the better. Besides, you probably have a timeline for your move, your next residence, etc. Home staging can give you an extra edge in selling the home quickly.

4. Staging helps to justify the asking price.

If you are in a seller’s market, and you price your home correctly, you probably won’t have to go back and forth negotiating over the asking price. You’ll get offers soon enough. But in a market that leans toward the buyer, you need everything in your favor to get top dollar. When done right, staging can help you justify the asking price by positioning the home more favorably in the buyer’s mind. And even if you are in a seller’s market, you still want to earn the best possible price. So stage away!

5. Staging can actually be fun.

At first, home staging might sound like “all work and no play.” De-cluttering, painting, strategic furniture placement — all of these things require some effort on your part. You’ll have to roll up your sleeves and put in some elbow grease. But staging a home can be a creative process as well, and many people find they enjoy it once they’ve begun. Put on your amateur decorator hat, and have some fun.

— Content provided by Metrodepth