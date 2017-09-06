First District Democrats to cover ‘school-to-prison pipeline’ during Issues Forum Sept. 16

The “school-to-prison pipeline” is a metaphor used to describe the increasing trend of students in our schools coming into contact with the juvenile and adult criminal justice systems. Overly harsh disciplinary policies such as zero tolerance policies and criminalization of minor infractions (which, in earlier times, would have been handled inside the school), effectively push students down the pipeline and into the criminal justice system.

This phenomenon has devastating and unnecessary repercussions for the student; furthermore, such drastic disciplinary measures are inequitably applied to minority

groups and children with unstable family situations.

How can we help at-risk youth and young adults in our community – how

can we keep them from being sucked into the pipeline? Join the First District

Democrats on Saturday, Sept. 16 for a two-part forum, beginning with thoughts by local experts, and concluding with “breakout sessions,” where attendees get to brainstorm with a small group of regular citizens like yourself to collaborate on ways to create a safe and supportive environment that works for ourselves, our families, and our community.

Registration fee is $15 per person before the day of the event, or $17 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at this link. Continental breakfast, lunch (provided by MOD Pizza), and coffee/tea included in the price. Additional donations on the day of the event gladly accepted.

Speakers:

1. Dr. Karen A. Johnson: Chair, Black Alliance of Thurston County

2. Manka Dhingra: Candidate for the 45th Legislative District WA State Senate,

and King County Deputy Prosecutor

3. Rev. Terri Stewart: Director and Founder, Youth Chaplaincy Coalition

4. Dr. Chris Bigelow: Director of Diversity and Equity, Northshore School

District

5. Gina Cumbo: Project Director, Center for Children and Youth Justice

All proceeds over expenses will be donated to the Center for Children and Youth

Justice, serving Snohomish and King Counties.

The First District Democrats is a grass-roots organization dedicated to

promoting progressive values in Washington State’s 1st Legislative District, which includes eastern Mountlake Terrace, Brier and portions of unincorporated Lynnwood near Alderwood Manor. To find your district, click here.

For more information about the First District Democrats, visit their website: http://www.1stld.democrat.