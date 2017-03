The public is invited to attend a community meeting regarding the new City Hall building.

The meeting will be lead by the project’s architect and will focus on creating a vision for the civic center area.

All Mountlake Terrace residents are encouraged to attend. The meeting on Tuesday, March 28 will be at the Ballinger Clubhouse, 23000 Lakeview Dr. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and a presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m.