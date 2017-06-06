Fire District 1 fire calls: May 25-29

Snohomish County Fire District 1 responded to 498 calls May 25-31: 393 emergency medical aid calls, 33 motor vehicle collisions, 23 fires, 22 service calls, 1 natural gas leak, 1 rescue and 25 automatic fire alarms.

May 25

COLLISION: At 12:53 p.m., firefighters responded to a collision on northbound I-5 north of 112th Street Southeast and transported two patients to an area hospital.

COLLISION: At 2:36 p.m., a two-car collision was reported at 148th Street Southwest and Highway 99 north of Lynnwood. Firefighters transported one patient to an area hospital.

May 26

COLLISION: At 7:42 p.m., a two-car collision was reported in the block of 4500 Admiral Way in Edmonds. Firefighters transported one patient to an area hospital.

COLLISION: At 9:49 p.m., a car struck a pedestrian in the 11900 block of Highway 99 south of Everett. Firefighters transported one patient to an area hospital.

May 28

COLLISION: At 9 a.m., a two-car collision was reported at 226th Street Southwest and 58th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace. Firefighters transported one patient to an area hospital.

COLLISION: At 10:39 p.m., a two-car collision was reported in the 15000 block of Highway 99 north of Lynnwood. Firefighters transported one patient to an area hospital.

May 29

HOUSE FIRE: At 9:37 p.m., a house fire was reported in the 19800 block of 77th Place West in Edmonds. Firefighters had the fire under control in about 25 minutes. No one was at home at the time and no injuries were reported. Damage is estimated at $275,000. The fire was ruled arson and Edmonds police have arrested a suspect.

