Fire District 1 fire calls, May 11-24

Snohomish County Fire District 1 responded to 1,041 calls May 11-24: 826 emergency medical aid calls, 80 motor vehicle collisions, 47 fires, 29 service calls, 6 natural gas leaks, 1 rescue and 52 automatic fire alarms.

May 11

COLLISION: At 11:17 a.m., firefighters responded to a two-car collision in the 10900 block of 4th Avenue West south of Everett and transported one patient to an area hospital.

May 12

COLLISION: At 6:59 p.m., firefighters responded to a three-car collision in the 21500 block of Highway 99 in Edmonds and transported one patient to an area hospital.

May 14

CAR FIRE: At 9 p.m., firefighters responded to a car fire in the 21300 block of 14th Place West east of Brier.

May 15

COLLISION: At 3:49 p.m., firefighters responded to a collision involving a school bus and a car at Highway 99 and Lincoln Way north of Lynnwood. No one on the bus was injured. Firefighters transported one patient to an area hospital.

COLLISION: At 7:10 p.m., firefighters responded to a two-car collision at 164th Street Southwest and 36th Avenue West north of Lynnwood and transported one patient to an area hospital.

May 18

BRUSH FIRE: At 10:02 a.m., firefighters extinguished a fire in a homeless camp that spread to brush near the corner of Highway 99 and 220th Street Southwest in Edmonds. No one was injured.

COLLISION: At 3:04 p.m., firefighters responded to a two-car collision at Gibson Road and Highway 99 south of Everett and transported one patient to an area hospital.

May 22

COLLISION: At 4:10 p.m., firefighters responded to a two-car collision at 4th Avenue W and 128th Street Southwest south of Everett and transported one patient to an area hospital.

May 23

COLLISION: At 8:15 a.m., firefighters responded to a two-car collision on southbound I-5 south of 220th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace and transported one patient to an area hospital.

COLLISION: At 3 p.m., firefighters responded to a two-car collision in the 2900 block of 164th Street Southwest north of Lynnwood and transported one patient to an area hospital.

May 24

COLLISION: At 6:38 a.m., firefighters responded to a three-car collision on southbound I-5 north of 164th Street Southwest and transported one patient to an area hospital.

COLLISION: At 11:08 a.m., a head-on two-car collision was reported at 44th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace. Firefighters transported one patient to an area hospital..

COLLISION: At 2:38 p.m., firefighters responded to a two-car collision at 195th Street Southwest and 76th Avenue West in Edmonds and transported one patient to an area hospital.

COLLISION: At 4:36 p.m., firefighters responded to a collision involving a car and a bicycle in the 100 block of 128th Street Southwest south of Everett and transported the injured bicycle rider to Harborview Medical Center.

COLLISION: At 5:17 p.m., firefighters responded to a four-car collision on southbound I-5 in Mountlake Terrace and transported one patient to an area hospital.

COLLISION: At 11:16p.m., firefighters responded to a two-car rear-end collision on northbound I-5 north of 164th Street Southwest and transported one patient to an area hospital.