Fire District 1 fire calls: June 15-21

Snohomish County Fire District 1 responded to 529 calls June 22-28: 410 emergency medical aid calls, 22 motor vehicle collisions, 46 fires, 22 service calls, 2 natural gas leaks, 1 rescue and 26 automatic fire alarms.

June 25

COLLISION: At 6:10 p.m., firefighters responded to a two-car collision at Ash Way and Alder Way north of Lynnwood and transported one patient to an area hospital.

PATIO FIRE: At 6:23 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire caused by barbeque on a patio in the 12400 block of E. Gibson Road south of Everett.

June 26

COLLISION: At 4:29 p.m., firefighters responded to a two-car collision on northbound I-5 near of 128th Street SE and transported one patient to an area hospital.

June 27

HOUSE FIRE: At 4:40 p.m., firefighters responded to a house fire in the 20500 block of 80th Avenue W in Edmonds. Three children were home at the time of the fire and got out safely. There were no injuries. The fire was caused by food left cooking on the stove and spread to the attic. Damage is estimated at $215,000.

COLLISION: At 6:33 p.m., a car struck a pedestrian in the 500 block of 128th Street SW in Everett. Firefighters transported one patient to an area hospital.

June 28

COLLISION: At 10:36 a.m., firefighters responded a two-car collision on southbound I-5 in Mountlake Terrace and transported one patient to an area hospital.

Fire District 1 is the largest provider of fire and emergency medical services in Snohomish County, with full-time staffing at 12 fire stations. The department serves more than 200,000 residents in unincorporated south Snohomish County, Brier, Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace.