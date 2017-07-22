Fire District 1 fire calls: July 6-12

Snohomish County Fire District 1 responded to 478 calls July 6-12: 356 emergency medical aid calls, 30 motor vehicle collisions, 51 fires, 11 service calls, 4 natural gas leaks, 1 hazardous materials incident and 25 automatic fire alarms.

July 6

COLLISION: At 5:25 p.m., firefighters responded to a two-car collision in the 21600 block of 66th Avenue W in Mountlake Terrace and transported one patient to an area hospital.

July 7

TRAFFIC HAZARD: At 1:52 p.m., firefighters responded to assist with clean-up after a truck spilled fish oil on northbound I-5 south of 164th Street SW. No one was injured.

COLLISION: At 2:29 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a car in the 13400 block of Highway 99 south of Everett and transported the injured pedestrian to an area hospital.

July 8

COLLISION: At 9:22 a.m., firefighters transported one patient to an area hospital after responding to a two-car collision at 220th Street SW and 78thPlace W in Edmonds.

July 9

COLLISION: At 4:44 p.m., firefighters responded to a collision involving a motorcycle in the 12100 block of Admiralty Way south of Everett and transported the injured rider to an area hospital.

July 10

COLLISION: At 5:22 a.m., a two-car head-on collision was reported at 66th Avenue W and 216th Street SW in Mountlake Terrace. Firefighters transported one patient to an area hospital.

COLLISION: At 5:27 p.m., firefighters responded to a collision involving a car and a bicycle at Gibson Road and Beverly Park Road south of Everett and transported the injured cyclist to an area hospital.

July 12

WAREHOUSE FIRE: At 4:45 a.m., firefighters extinguished a roof fire caused by illegal fireworks at a warehouse in the 2800 block of 119th Street SW south of Everett. No one was injured.

Fire District 1 is the largest provider of fire and emergency medical services in Snohomish County, with full-time staffing at 12 fire stations. The department serves more than 200,000 residents in unincorporated south Snohomish County, Brier, Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace.