Fire district 1 fire calls: July 13-26

Snohomish County Fire District 1 responded to 1,045 calls July 13-26: 802 emergency medical aid calls, 63 motor vehicle collisions, 99 fires, 25 service calls, 5 natural gas leaks, 1 hazardous materials call, 1 technical rescue and 49 automatic fire alarms.

July 13

COLLISION: At 2:59 p.m., firefighters responded to a three-car collision on northbound I-5 in Lynnwood and transported one patient to an area hospital.

July 14

COLLISION: At 5:55 p.m., firefighters responded to a two-car collision at 4th Avenue W and 128th Street SW south of Everett and transported one patient to an area hospital.

HOUSE FIRE: At 7:34 p.m., a house fire was reported in the 2900 block of 89th Street SW east of Everett. Firefighters arrived to find the house engulfed in flames. One person was injured and transported to an area hospital. The cause has not been determined. The home was a total loss.

July 15

COLLISION: At 10:10 p.m., a two-car collision was reported at 35th Avenue SE and 108th Street SE east of Everett. Firefighters transported one patient to an area hospital.

July 16

COLLISION: At 3:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a collision on northbound I-5 south of 44th Avenue W in Lynnwood. Two people were injured and transported to an area hospital.

July 17

COLLISION: At 2:48 p.m., firefighters responded to a two-car collision at Filbert Drive and Filbert Road east of Lynnwood and transported one patient to an area hospital.

COLLISION: At 9:36 p.m., firefighters responded to a two-car collision at Larch Way and Poplar Way north of Brier and transported one patient to an area hospital.

July 18

COLLISION: At 7:02 a.m., firefighters responded to a two-car collision at Highway 99 and Lincoln Way north of Lynnwood and transported one patient to an area hospital.

July 21

TRUCK FIRE: At 6:16 p.m., firefighters responded to a truck fire in the 14300 block of Admiralty Way north of Lynnwood. No one was injured.

July 24

ROOF FIRE: At 11:32 p.m., firefighters responded to a roof fire at Hilltop Elementary School east of Lynnwood. The fire was contained to a small area of a roof overhang on the cafeteria building. No one was injured. Investigators determined the fire was started by fireworks. Damage is estimated at $20,000.

July 26

COLLISION: At 4:05 a.m., firefighters responded to a collision involving a car that crashed into a parked semi-truck trailer in the 16900 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway north of Lynnwood. Three teenagers died at the scene and a 15-year-old girl was transported by paramedics to Harborview Medical Center.

Fire District 1 is the largest provider of fire and emergency medical services in Snohomish County, with full-time staffing at 12 fire stations. The department serves more than 200,000 residents in unincorporated south Snohomish County, Brier, Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace.