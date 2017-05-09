Fire District 1 fire calls: April 27-May 3

Snohomish County Fire District 1 responded to 477 calls April 27-May 3: 388 emergency medical aid calls, 34 motor vehicle collisions, 18 fires, six service calls, three natural gas leaks, one hazardous materials response and 27 automatic fire alarms.

April 27

MOTORCYCLE FIRE: At 10:25 p.m., firefighters responded to a motorcycle fire at Lincoln Way and Highway 99 north of Lynnwood. There were no injuries.

April 28

COLLISION: At 2:34 a.m., firefighters responded to a collision in the 17500 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway north of Lynnwood and transported the driver to an area hospital.

COLLISION: At 4:20 p.m., firefighters responded to a three-car collision in the 1600 block of 164th Street Southwest north of Lynnwood and transported one patient to an area hospital.

April 29

CAR FIRE: At 10:59 a.m., firefighters responded to a car fire at 117th Street Southeast and 1st Avenue Southeast south of Everett. There were no injuries.

COLLISION: At 1:35 p.m., a two-car collision was reported at Andrew Sater Road and 10th Drive Southeast south of Everett. Firefighters transported one patient to an area hospital.

May 2

COLLISION: At 3:16 p.m., a two-car collision was reported in the 22500 block of Highway 99 in Edmonds. Firefighters transported one patient to an area hospital.

COLLISION: At 9:41 p.m., a pedestrian was hit by a car at 8th Avenue West and 128th Street Southwest south of Everett. Firefighters transported the injured pedestrian to an area hospital.

May 3

COLLISION: At 12:38 p.m., a two-car collision was reported at Caspers Street and 9th Avenue North in Edmonds. Firefighters transported one patient to an area hospital.

COLLISION: At 3:113 p.m., a two-car collision was reported in the 10100 block of Edmonds Way in Edmonds. Firefighters transported one patient to an area hospital.