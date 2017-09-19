Fire causes $10,000 damage to house for sale on 226th Street Southwest

Emergency crews responded to a house fire in the 4400 block of 226th Street Southwest on Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Fire District 1 spokeswoman Leslie Hynes. A house in the area that is for sale had caught fire.

“The homeowner stopped by the house and smoke alarms were sounding,” Hynes said. “The fire was contained to an air mattress set up to look like a bed as part of the real estate sale staging. A crew was installing insulation in the attic at the time of the fire and got out safely after being alerted that the alarm was sounding.”

No one was living in the house at the time of the fire. No one was hurt.

Total damages are estimated at $10,000. A fire investigator is working to determine how the fire started.