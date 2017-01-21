Final Zombie Prom performance this Saturday at MTHS

The Mountlake Terrace High School Drama Department is asking the question: Can love survive when you boyfriend is buried in a lead-lined coffin at the bottom of the ocean?

One performance of the MTHS production of Zombie Prom the Musical remains this week, on Saturday, Jan. 21. The curtain rises at 7 p.m.; tickets will be available at the door for $10, $8 for senior citizens, children 13-years-old and younger, and students with valid ASB cards.

The musical comedy, originally an off-Broadway production, takes place at the fictional Enrico Fermi High School in the 1950’s. High school seniors Toffee and Jonny fall in love, but their relationship is short lived as Toffee’s parents and the school principal insist she break it off with the school bad-boy. Jonny, in deep despair, commits suicide by riding his motorcycle into the Francis Gary Powers nuclear power plant and is then buried at sea.

The MTHS production stars a cast of 25 students who are accompanied by a live band made up of musicians from the school’s music department.

The Mountlake Terrace High School Theater is located inside the high school at 21801 44th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.

–Story and photo by Doug Petrowski