Final days of Clothes for Kids shoe drive by local Rotary clubs, donate by Feb. 16

A reminder from local Rotary clubs to donate shoes and socks to benefit local kids in need before the annual shoe drive ends.

Shoe and sock donations will be accepted at the locations listed below.

The shoe drive sponsored by five Rotary Clubs, Alderwood Terrace, Edmonds Noon, Edmonds Daybreakers, Lynnwood and Mill Creek benefiting Clothes for Kids, which serves south Snohomish County school districts, including the Edmonds School District. Kids from elementary school through 12th grade are served by Clothes for Kids.

The drive continues until Feb. 16.

The Need:

New athletic shoes and socks

Smaller boys and girls sizes 10-13

Little boys and girls sizes 1-6

Teen boys sizes 7-13

Teen girls sizes 7-9

Gift certificates are also accepted.

DROP OFF LOCATIONS: Check websites for hours

Bekins NW has generously donated collection boxes.

Anthony’s Beach Café, 456 Admiral Way, Edmonds

City of Edmonds, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds

Belly & Co, 422 Main St., Edmonds

First Financial Northwest Bank, 184 Sunset Ave. S., Edmonds

Holy Rosary, 630 7th Ave. N., Edmonds 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

1st Security Bank, 19002 33rd Ave. W., Lynnwood

1st Security Bank, 620 Edmonds Way, Edmonds

HomeStreet Bank, 22001 66th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

Mill Creek Foot and Ankle, 16708 Bothell Everett Highway, Ste. 204, Mill Creek

Mill Creek YMCA, 13723 Puget Park Dr., Everett

Lynnwood Recreation Center, 18900 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W. Lynnwood

Craine Aerospace and Electronics, 1670 13th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce, 19921 Popular Way, Lynnwood

Stieber Orthodontics, 1025 153rd St. S.E., Ste. 102, Mill Creek

John L. Scott, 15522 Main St., Ste. 104, Mill Creek

IRG Physical Therapy, 4220 132nd St. S.E., Ste. 202, Mill Creek