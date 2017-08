Several buildings in Snohomish County will serve as cooling centers during this week’s heat wave.

Those include the libraries in Lynnwood (19200 44th Ave. W.), Mountlake Terrace (23300 58th Ave. W.), Edmonds (650 Main St.) and Brier (23303 Brier Rd.), among others. They will all be open during their regular hours of operation.

For a full list of buildings serving as cooling centers in the county, as well as their addresses and hours, click here.