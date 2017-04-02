Extra pool hours and classes for Spring Break April 3-9

The Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion will have an extended schedule this week for Spring Break, April 3-9. The spring pool schedule is available online at http://www.cityofmlt.com/531/Pool-Schedule.

Extra Recreation Swims are scheduled for Monday through Friday 1:15-2:45 p.m. and 2:55-4:25 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays 6:40-7:55 p.m., and Tuesdays and Thursdays 6:00-7:15 p.m.

Safety courses offered during the break include a Junior Lifeguarding class for 11-14 year olds, Monday through Thursday 12:30 – 3:30 p.m., and a Lifeguard Training class, Monday through Friday 2:00-8:00 p.m. For registration or more information, please visit www.mltrec.com and click on Swimming Pool, then Safety Courses.

Becoming a certified lifeguard provides a great opportunity to gain employment at swimming pools. The Recreation Pavilion is currently taking applications for swimming instructors and lifeguards.

April Pools Day is on Saturday, April 15. The event includes safety stations to learn about water safety, a raffle for swimming lessons and life jackets, and a free swim at the end for all who participate.

For more information, contact the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173 or for a complete listing of swim schedules and times check the Recreation website at www.mltrec.com.