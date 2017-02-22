Expanded Community Transit service coming in mid-March

More Community Transit bus service will come to Snohomish County starting on Sunday, March 12.

More than 40 new trips will be added to increase weekday bus frequencies during the middle of the day and extend some service later at night on weekdays and Saturdays.

In addition, Saturday and Sunday schedules on several routes are being adjusted to allow for better connections to other bus service.

The service expansion will add trips on 11 routes, including:

New late-night trips on the Swift Blue Line and Route 101, until about 11 p.m.;

New late-night trips on Routes 201/202, until just before 10 p.m.;

New midday trips on Route 119, several in the morning and midday;

A new morning trip on Route 402 (7:02 a.m.) and an evening trip on Route 810 (6 p.m.); and

Expanded DART paratransit service hours along some routes.

Full details of the service expansion plan are available at communitytransit.org/NewService.

Online schedules are also now available at www.communitytransit.org.