Exhibit featuring local painter Debra Bollen to arrive at MLT Library March 1

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission presents the Debra K. Bollen Painting Exhibit for the month of March at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

Debra K. Bollen is a watercolor artist living and working in downtown Edmonds. Bollen was born and raised in the Midwest and has lived in the Pacific Northwest for more than four decades, and now considers this region her home.

She has had a lifelong love of art, experimenting at times over the years with various media, and she especially enjoys watercolor. After raising her family in Snohomish County, first in Brier until 2002 and then in Edmonds, Debra has been able to devote more time to watercolor, focusing her talent exclusively in that medium and studying under Edmonds artist Joan E. Archer.

Bollen’s deep love of natural beauty, her appreciation of the “divine design” in nature, and her eye for the interplay of color and light come through in all her work: from sunflower abstracts to the iridescent green of an ocean wave to the stillness of a sunrise over a tranquil lake.

Living in Edmonds, she finds particular joy in the visual beauty of the city and its surroundings, savoring the sights of the Summer Market, the glow of the waterfront at sunset and the charm of downtown with its inviting storefronts and splashes of color.

Bollen’s works have been accepted into the Edmonds Arts Festival and “Arts of the Terrace” Arts Festival in Mountlake Terrace.

Besides the originals she is offering for sale, many of Bollen’s watercolors are available in prints and greeting cards. For more information about her work, including prices and availability, contact her at dkbollenwatercolors@gmail.com.

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission oversees the library exhibits as part of its mission to promote cultural events in the community.

The show runs through March 31 at the Mountlake Terrace Library, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m.