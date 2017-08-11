Exchange items purchased online safely at the Mountlake Terrace Police Department

1 of 2

Internet shoppers can now make their Craigslist exchanges with confidence thanks to a new internet exchange location outside the Mountlake Terrace Police Department.

Signs were posted this week in the department’s parking lot, showing that the area is under video surveillance and available for internet transactions.

“If someone is not willing to make a transaction in a police station parking lot, heed that as a warning,” city officials stated in a press release “At the very least, you could be buying stolen property, so exercise care when making this transaction.”

City officials also state they have seen cases of people being robbed or even assaulted when meeting others for an internet transaction

The Police Station is located at the Civic Center, at 5906 232nd St. S.W.