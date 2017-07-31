Excessive heat warning for Tuesday-Friday this week

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the Seattle area from 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4.

The hottest day will be Thursday, when the temperature could be near 105 degrees, the weather service said. High temperatures will probably be within 5 degrees of the all-time record high.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 80s to lower 90s warming to

the 90s. After Thursday’s predicted scorcher, Friday will be a bit cooler, but highs will still be in the upper 80s and 90s.

The prolonged heat can create a dangerous situation

in which heat illnesses are possible, according to the weather service,, which offered the following tips:

– Drink plenty of fluids.

– Stay out of the sun.

– Check up on relatives and neighbors.

– Don’t leave young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during hot weather, when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.