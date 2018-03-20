Eve Worrell exhibit coming to MLT Library for month of April

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission presents the Eve Worrell Painting Exhibit for the month of April at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

Eve Worrell was born and raised in the walnut groves of Alamo, California. She studied apparel design at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, California. After graduating, Worrell worked in the fast-paced San Francisco fashion and design culture. She moved to Seattle and for thirteen years was manager of the Dermatology Department at the VA Hospital. Eve retired over four years ago and became a professional artist, honing her skills, exploring various mediums, painting in open-studio and showing her work in shows and galleries.

“There are intersections in our world where the beauty of nature and the best intentions of mankind come together. I tend to enjoy these places and seek them out,” said Worrell. “And I think that as artists we like to remember the magic interpret the experience, render and preserve the moments of joy they bring us and perhaps share our observation with others.”

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission oversees the library exhibits as part of its mission to promote cultural events in the community.

The show runs through April 30 at the Mountlake Terrace Library, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 1-5 p.m.