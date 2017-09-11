Enter to meet Seahawk Bobby Wagner with each blood donation before Feb. 4, 2018

Want to meet Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner? The opportunity could be just a blood donation away.

Bloodworks Northwest and Wagner have paired up to give 12 blood donors or Bloodworks Northwest volunteers a chance to hang out with Bobby Wagner early next year.

Anyone who donates or volunteers between now and Feb. 4, 2018 will be entered to win each time they donate. Click here for more information about the drawing, including a link to schedule an appointment to donate and a “playbook” to help participants maximize their entries.

Bloodworks Northwest provides blood to hospitals throughout the Pacific Northwest. There is a donation center in Lynnwood, located at 19723 Highway 99, Ste. F.