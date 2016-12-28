Enrollment open for Steel Magic Northwest steel band classes

Steel Magic Northwest has opened enrollment for its steel band classes for the winter 10-week session, following its inaugural “Holiday in Steel” concert on Dec. 15.

The Dec. 15 concert featured all three of their groups (two youth and one adult) and raised nearly $3,000 in donations and matching funding.

The 10-week class is open to youth 5th grade and up. The “Pan Wizards” youth performing ensemble is open by audition only to youth 7th grade and up. The adult performing group is also open by audition. The two performing groups will be ongoing in preparation for the warmer months, when they intend to perform regularly in the area.

For more information, visit the website at www.steelmagicnorthwest.org.