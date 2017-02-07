End-of-season high school basketball schedules reshuffled following snow day

While a snow day may be a welcome sight to students, it can cause headaches for prep athletic directors.

All Edmonds School District classes and activities, including high school sporting events, were cancelled on Monday due to the snow that accumulated throughout the area late Sunday and overnight. And while postponing games for a day or two isn’t normally a big issue, it could become one this week as Monday’s prep basketball games were to be the final ones of the 2016-2017 regular season, with postseason district tournament play scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Many district tourney berths and seeds will be determined by the regular season finales now scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 7-8. But if snowy weather were to postpone them again, re-scheduling those games may become a concern.

Given worst-case scenarios, area school district athletic directors are preparing contingency plans for if games are cancelled on Tuesday and/or Wednesday. “All that is in the works,” said Julie Stroncek, Edmonds School District Athletic Director.

But Stroncek and other area athletic directors are hoping that a second consecutive snow day won’t be necessary, that schools will be open the remainder of the week and that high school basketball games will be played without any more postponements.

“If we get games in (on Tuesday and Wednesday), we’ll be fine,” Stroncek said.

The teams that have qualified for their respective district tournament and their seeding in the tourney bracket will not be finalized until all regular season games have been completed.

The District 1 3A Boys Basketball Tournament (which will include Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and Lynnwood, if qualified) and the District 1 2A Boys Basketball Tournament (which will include Mountlake Terrace) are each scheduled for Feb. 9-18; the District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament (which will include Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Meadowdale, if qualified) and the District 1 2A Girls Basketball Tournament (which will include Mountlake Terrace, if qualified) are each scheduled for Feb. 8-18.

Final games of 2016-2017 regular season, (Edmonds School District schools)



Boys

Marysville-Getchell at Edmonds-Woodway, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 7:15 p.m

Marysville-Pilchuck at Mountlake Terrace, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 7:15 p.m.

Lynnwood at Arlington, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 7:15 p.m.

Meadowdale at Oak Harbor, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 7:15 p.m.

Girls

Edmonds-Woodway at Marysville-Getchell, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace at Marysville-Pilchuck, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 7:15 p.m.

Arlington at Lynnwood, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 7:15 p.m.

Oak Harbor at Meadowdale, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 7:15 p.m.

— By Doug Petrowski