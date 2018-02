The South Snohomish County Emergency Cold Weather Shelter at the Edmonds Senior Center will be open starting at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11.

For those needing transportation, pickup is at Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. at 7 p.m. An additional pickup will occur at 7:05 p.m. at the bus stop next to Trader Joe’s on 196th Street Southwest.

Dinner, a warm mat and blanket, breakfast and a sack lunch will be provided.