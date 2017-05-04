Electronic musician to perform drone music with visual imagery on May 9

Allen Richardson, a local electronic musician, will be bringing his unique mix of drone music and visual imagery to the Mountlake Terrace Library on Tuesday, May 9. The free event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Richardson describes his music as “dark ambient or minimal,’ with “long, sustained tones and layering of musical textures.”

The performance, entitled Somnolence, will be accompanied by Richardson’s own film created specifically for this presentation. “It will be very low-key and meditative, lasting for about an hour,” Richardson added.

For more information about Richardson’s art, click https://www.facebook.com/pg/TVgLitter/about/?ref=page_internal,

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.

–By Doug Petrowski