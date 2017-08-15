Election results as Aug. 1 primary ballot counts now certified

Election results for the Aug. 1 primary are now certified.

The Edmonds School District Director Position 4 vote will be recounted, as candidates Cathy Baylor and Cindy Sackett are within 0.50 percent of the total vote. Official results show Baylor ahead of Sackett by seven votes.

They are neck-and-neck for the second position on the general election ballot. The winner will join candidate Deborah Kilgore, who finished with 44.08 percent of the vote.

In addition, voters have officially approved the South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue Regional Fire Authority with 54 percent support.

Final ballot counts for local races are listed below:

Edmonds School District Director Position 4

Deborah Kilgore 9,819 44.08% Total 22,277 100.00%

South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue Regional Fire Authority

YES 11,262 54.40% Total 20,702 100.00%