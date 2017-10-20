Election ballots have arrived — and we can help

Election ballots have arrived–and we have resources to help you make an informed decision.

We’ve created the following pages devoted to video interviews and candidate forums we’ve recorded — plus a list of handy resources covering everything from voter registration deadlines to the location of ballot drop boxes.

Mountlake Terrace voters face decisions in races for Edmonds School Board positions, City Council positions and Proposition 1 to fund a new City Hall and police station expansion.

You can also reach any of these pages from the “Election 2017 Resources” drop-down menu at the top of the MLTnews home page.

Above all, please remember to vote. Ballots are due by Nov. 7.

General Election Resources

Proposition 1 Information Video

City Council Candidate Interviews

School Board Candidate Interviews

Candidate Forum Video