MLTnews presents another in a series of Vote 2017 video interviews that Publisher Teresa Wippel conducted in recent weeks with candidates for Edmonds Port Commission, City Council and School Board appearing on the November 2017 election ballot. Today, we are posting candidates for Edmonds School District Board of Directors District 4: Cathy Baylor and Deborah Kilgore, who are vying for an open seat because Susan Phillips isn’t running for re-election.

