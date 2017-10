MLTnews presents another in a series of Vote 2017 video interviews that Publisher Teresa Wippel conducted in recent weeks with candidates for Mountlake Terrace City Council appearing on the November 2017 election ballot. Today, we are posting the interviews for Mountlake Terrace City Council Position 4: incumbent Kyoko Matsumoto Wright and challenger Seaun Richards, who currently holds City Council Position 7.

