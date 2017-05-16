Election 2017: Cathy Baylor announces candidacy for Edmonds School Board

Cathy Baylor, a longtime school volunteer/activist and nationally certified piano teacher, announced Monday she is running for Edmonds School Board of Directors Position 4.

“I bring to the school board a willingness to listen to all viewpoints and a proven record of crafting creative, effective solutions,” Baylor said.

A 48-year resident of Lynnwood and a graduate of Lynnwood High School, Baylor is also the former program coordinator for the district’s Indian Education Program. She noted that her own children — both of whom completed Edmonds-Woodway High School’s International Baccalaureate Program — were also enrolled in the Indian Education program.

“The current school board looks out for the issues faced by the nearly 50 percent of non-white Edmonds School District students,” she said. “What I can bring is the perspective and understanding of someone with actual experience unique to members of minority populations. ”

Baylor said her experience as a music teacher and with the school district’s Destination Imagination creative problem-solving program will affect her school board decisions.

“The arts are an essential to a basic education, not an add-on,” she said.

Baylor also served as president of the Edmonds Music Teachers Association and the Friends of the Lynnwood Library.

Susan Phillips currently holds Position 4 on the Edmonds School Board. She is not seeking re-election.