Eight Hawks sign letters of intent to play their sport in college

Mountlake Terrace High School celebrated eight student athletes who have signed letters of intent to play their sport in college during a first-of-its-kind ceremony for the school on Monday.

The event on the afternoon of May 1 was hosted by the MTHS Sports Booster Club. Each student got a moment in the spotlight as coaches shared their accomplishments, then one by one, the athletes signed their letters of intent.

The students honored, the sports they play and the schools they will attend are listed below:

Carson Dallas, baseball, Pacific University (NCAA Division III)

Kira Doan, softball, Western Washington University (NCAA Division II)

Zack Kadri, football, Reedley College (CCCAA)

Katherine Gustafson, cross country and track, Gonzaga University (NCAA Division I)

Jared Maxfield, baseball, Bellevue College (NWAC)

Jessica Ong, cross country and track, University of San Diego (NCAA Division I)

Grace Roko, volleyball, Blue Mountain Community College (NWAC)

Braeden Sims, cross country and track, Western Washington University (NCAA Division II)

–Photos by Natalie Covate