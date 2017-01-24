Eight DECA participants move onto state competition

Eight members of the Mountlake Terrace High School DECA Club have qualified for state competition after top finishes at the DECA Area 2 event earlier this month in Lynnwood, an event that drew more than 600 student competitors.

MTHS students Judy Tran, Kira Doan, Samuel Bowman, Isaac Hain, Emily Webb, Bukhari Shakil, Victor Shaw and Lydia Liu all earned competition spots at the Washington State DECA Career Development Conference scheduled for March 2-4 at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue.

DECA is an international organization that helps prepare young leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management. The organization has approximately 200,000 high school members in 3,500 chapters in the United States; Washington DECA is comprised of chapters from more than 150 high schools statewide.

DECA Area 2 Competition (MTHS top finishers; all qualify for state conference)

Judy Tran – Hospitality Services Team Decision-Making

Kira Doan – Hospitality Services Team Decision-Making

Samuel Bowman – Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team-Decision Making

Isaac Hain – Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team-Decision Making

Emily Webb – Entrepreneurship Innovation Plan

Bukhari Shakil – Entrepreneurship Innovation Plan

Victor Shaw – Accounting Application Series Individual

Lydia Liu – Business Services Individual

–By Doug Petrowski