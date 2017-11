Edward Theodore Morriss, 80, of Mukilteo, passed into glory in the loving arms of his wife Linda on November 6, 2017.

Ed is survived by his wife Linda Nelson Morriss, his three sons — Kevin Morriss, Myrick Morriss (Shelly) and Erik Morriss — and five grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service is planned for Saturday, Dec. 16 at 10:30 a.m. Join us at New Life Foursquare Church – 6830 Highland Drive, Everett, WA 98203.

“Absent from the body and present with the Lord”