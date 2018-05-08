Edmonds-Woodway student arrested after bringing gun to campus Tuesday

Edmonds police reported Tuesday afternoon that the Edmonds-Woodway High School student suspected of bringing a gun to school Tuesday is now in custody.

“He was located in north Everett by our partners with the Everett Police Department,” Edmonds police said on Facebook.

According to a letter sent to EWHS families by Principal Terrance Mims Tuesday afternoon, E-W administrators received a report at noon Tuesday that an Edmonds-Woodway student “was in possession of a firearm while at school.”

“An investigation was promptly initiated and the Edmonds Police Department were called to assist,” Mims said in the letter.

“We quickly established the identity of the student and after an extensive search of the campus was conducted by police and school staff, it was determined that the student was no longer on the Edmonds-Woodway campus,” the letter continued. “To our knowledge, there were no threats made to students or staff by this student. We requested that Edmonds Police Department remain on campus for the rest of the school day, which they did. ”

“I would like to point out that this school safety matter came to light because two EW students saw something concerning and immediately reported it an administrator,” Mims wrote. “Please talk with your student about the importance of sharing information with school staff whenever safety concerns arise. Please remind your student that if they see something, they should say something.

Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Josh McClure said that a video was circulating that showed the student with a gun. Additional information regarding the incident will be released Wednesday morning, McClure said.

Here is the entire letter from EWHS Principal Terrance Mims:

May 8, 2018 Dear Edmonds-Woodway Families – At around noon today Edmonds-Woodway High School administrators received a report that an Edmonds-Woodway student was in possession of a firearm while at school. An investigation was promptly initiated and the Edmonds Police Department were called to assist. We quickly established the identity of the student and after an extensive search of the campus was conducted by police and school staff, it was determined that the student was no longer on the Edmonds-Woodway campus. To our knowledge, there were no threats made to students or staff by this student. We requested that Edmonds Police Department remain on campus for the rest of the school day, which they did. We have since learned that the student has been taken into custody by the Edmonds Police Department. However, this remains an ongoing investigation with Edmonds Police Department. Edmonds-Woodway High School will continue handling this as a student discipline matter as well. I would like to point out that this school safety matter came to light because two EW students saw something concerning and immediately reported it an administrator. Please talk with your student about the importance of sharing information with school staff whenever safety concerns arise. Please remind your student that if they see something, they should say something. As always, if you have questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me here at school. Terrance Mims, Principal Edmonds-Woodway High School