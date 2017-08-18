Edmonds Schools Foundation, Clothes for Kids partner to outfit students for school

1 of 3

All summer long, the Foundation for Edmonds School District has been providing free summer meals and fun physical activities for students at a three local churches. This week, the foundation had a back-to-school shopping event with Clothes for Kids.

Clothes for Kids, which provides free school wardrobes to Snohomish County children in need, brought clothes in varying sizes — “and kids were able to shop right there,” said Foundation Executive Director Deborah Anderson. “Thirty-eight kids were outfitted with new duds for school!”

Anderson called the event “a really cool partnership,” adding that both organizations are looking forward to doing it again next year.

Students this week also enjoyed a safety presentation from Lynnwood Police Department volunteers, she said.

The foundation’s free summer meals programs for children ages 5 to 18 runs through Aug. 24 at three church sites: Edgewood Baptist Church, Community Life Center and Martha Lake Baptist Church. You can find more information on times and locations HERE.